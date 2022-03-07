news, latest-news,

Damaging winds have been forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday for the ACT as much of NSW prepares for continued heavy rainfall and flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the territory and much of the NSW east coast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning extends from Coffs Harbour to Bega and includes the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands and Northwest Slopes and Plains. An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Meanwhile, a surface trough off the NSW coast is expected to strengthen, bringing moist south-easterlies onto much of NSW and the territory. South-easterly winds are expected to increase from Tuesday morning over the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, ACT, and Illawarra districts. Damaging south-westerly winds with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are possible on Tuesday and set to continue into Wednesday. Recent weather has closed multiple roads across the ACT with Coppins Crossing and Uriarra Crossing closed on Sunday night following recent wet weather. Road closures also include: Oaks Estate Crossing, Point Hut Crossing, Sunshine Crossing and Angle Crossing. READ ALSO: The ACT is set for a top of 23 degrees and possible light showers for Monday with eight to 20 millimetres of rainfall on Tuesday and a top of 20 degrees. On Friday, Queanbeyan SES volunteers assisted crews from Braidwood to rescue a woman trapped in flood water on Bombay Road. The vehicle had become stuck in fast flowing water with the occupant forced to climb onto the tray. Three of rescue members entered the water and retrieved the woman successfully. The SES has advised: For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES unit on 132 500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/ae39cba0-66f0-470b-8971-321768e1c5a8.jpg/r6_237_2043_1388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg