Very few people experience the pain of losing a child early in their life. Our son Blake was killed on July 28, 2018, when a Canberra Sand and Gravel truck ploughed through our car while we were waiting at traffic lights on the Monaro Highway. Blake, 4, was killed instantly as he sat in our car listening to music he enjoyed, anticipating a visit to a toy store, content with life. Our life has not been the same. We listen to our surviving son, Aidan, say he will be sad for the rest of his life. We don't want to be in this situation and neither would anyone else. We are heartbroken for the life Blake does not get to live, for the hole left in our lives, and that of Aidan too, as we navigate life after Blake's death. The Chief Coroner has outlined steps the ACT government can take to reduce the likelihood of others losing their life to traffic collisions and survivors living with the consequences of such collisions. We greatly appreciate ACM promoting Blake's Legacy to advocate for adoption of the Chief Coroner's recommendations, and we are happy that ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel is taking at least some of the recommendations seriously. We are pleased that Mr Steel has been advocating at the recent national infrastructure and transport ministers meeting in relation to heavy vehicle driver health assessments. We ask that he also consider advocating at the national level for the latest safety technologies to be mandatory in new heavy vehicles, both autonomous emergency braking and fatigue and distraction detection technology. We eagerly await the ACT government response to the coronial inquest. We hope to see incentives provided for adoption of safety technologies in new heavy vehicles procured in the ACT, and for retrofitting technology in current fleets. There are ways the general public can help apply pressure for changes in heavy vehicle road safety. We each have consumer power. The next time you order landscape supplies, or any supplies requiring a heavy vehicle, ask if the supplier's trucks include autonomous emergency braking and/or fatigue and distraction detection technology, or what steps they are taking towards adopting these technologies. This can affect change more quickly than waiting for legislative amendments. We each have personal power. Ask your general practitioner if your symptoms may affect your driving and act responsibly. We each have voter power. Contact your local member of parliament and push for reform. Historically, Australia is behind in the uptake of mandatory safety measures in vehicles. The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is conducting studies into fatigue management. Autonomous emergency braking has been mandatory in Europe for more than five years. While we delay, people continue to be killed on our roads. Our son Blake may not have died that horrific day if heavy vehicles had currently available safety features or if there had been better information sharing of medical records for heavy vehicle licence holders. We also ask that the Attorney-General review the criminal legal process to ensure that it is fit for purpose when handling matters related to road safety. Every person can advocate for improved road safety. We can assure you that you do not want to be in our shoes and by putting pressure on your politicians, federal and local, change can happen so that you are less likely to lose someone you love to poor road safety. BLAKE'S LEGACY CAMPAIGN:

