Multi-ARIA award winning singer-songwriter, actress, and Voice coach, Jessica Mauboy is making new music, and heading to Canberra. Mauboy's The Boss Lady tour track listing will read as an anthology of the singer's hits since her first solo album, Been Waiting, was released in 2008. As The Boss Lady tour takes flight in 2022, Jessica Mauboy is exemplifying her new era of liberty. Caiti Baker will be supporting. March 30. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatre.com.au.

