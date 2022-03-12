whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Capital life

At PhotoAccess, Manuka Arts Centre, three new photo-books will be launched on Thursday, March 17 at 6pm. Life-Time Book 1. Coming of age by Greg Dickens is the first in a series of photo-books cataloguing his life and focuses on his experiences of Canberra student revelry and family intimacy against the backdrop of anti-Vietnam War protests and rallies to establish an Aboriginal embassy. Canberra Re-Seen, by multiple artists, curated by Wouter Van de Voorde, was an exhibition in 2021 that explored the idea of the city as a community of people, a built environment, and a physical landscape and the book selects and interweaves works from the project. EDGE, by Kayla Adams, looks at the urban and built environment of the Woden town centre through the idea of Edge City, an urban planning phenomenon where new, separate cities spring up around older, established ones. They will be launched by former diplomat Kyle Wilson. Register to attend here: photoaccess.org.au/event/canberra-through-the-lens/. The event will also be live-streamed here: https://fb.me/e/2b0md89Fe This multisensory experience provides a different way to enjoy and appreciate the life and work of artist Vincent Van Gogh through colour, light, sound and fragrance. National Triangle at Parkes Place Lawns, various days and times until March 31. vangoghalive.com.au. Connection Point: Contemporary established fibre textile artists of ACT and NSW is currently on at Canberra Museum and Gallery. It features work from individual practitioners, those in group networks and those teaching in tertiary programs. Among the works are abstract patterns created through the careful extraction of dye from every known species of eucalyptus, handspun paper yarn made from the plants in an inherited garden, tiny panels intricately embroidered to express sensations felt during the recent COVID constraints, and sculptures woven with threads of quartz and basalt. The exhibition is on until June 18. cmag.com.au. Among the upcoming Enlighten events are the free Symphony in the Park @Enlighten Festival, in which the Canberra Symphony Orchestra will perform at Commonwealth Park with singer-songwriter Lior. Multicultural food stalls will have temptations for sale. This is on Sunday from 6.30pm, performance starts at 7.30pm. enlightencanberra.com. This award-winning drama tells the story of the rebellious young Charles Darwin through actors, puppetry, projections and music. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. After a global pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival and the postponement of the 2021 festival (twice!), the Canberra Comedy Festival is returning with a special 10-day edition from March 16 -26 at various venues. Among the comedians performing will be Ronny Chieng, Kirsty Wiebeck, Geraldine Hickey, Tripod, Stephen K. Amos, Tony Martin, Georgie Carroll and Claire Hooper. canberracomedyfestival.com.au. No Planet B by Jon Campbell is being launched with the artist and the book's producer, Bronwyn Johnson, giving a floor talk and musical performance on Saturday at 4pm at Canberra Contemporary Art Space as part of the launch of Carbon Neutral. The same day, fellow exhibiting artists The River Yarners will be hosting a Craftivism session at CCAS from noon to 4pm. ccas.com.au.

