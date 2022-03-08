news, latest-news, Womens Sport, Tennis, Hockey, Cricket, NRLW, Super W, Netball

Grassroots sport is jumping on the incredible momentum of women's sport and encouraging girls to join the movement and get involved with a come-and-try day later this month. Canberran girls and women will get the chance to experience a number of sports on Girls Get Active Day at the Tennis Centre in Lyneham on March 27, with the aim to empower females to be more active, and perhaps inspire the next generation of sporting heroes. The free event will showcase sports like tennis, cricket, hockey, rugby league, netball and rugby union to name a few, as well as offering coaching, self defence classes and kids entertainment. Several local female athletes will be stopping by, and a free racquet is being offered to the first 100 girls under 12 through the gates. While women now have more pathways than ever before to pursue careers in sport, there is pressure to keep that momentum rolling at a grassroots level amid some concern that girls are not being as active in recent years as they once were. "I've been speaking to a lot of sports, and across the board, it's not just tennis that's seen a lack of female participation," Women's and Girls Lead at Tennis ACT, former pro Alison Bai, said. "Speaking to parents and to people at a local level we are definitely battling with technology for example, and not being able to get out and about, playing outside. "We went out to a tennis club to help a teenage girls get into tennis and a few of them couldn't really throw and catch, and we couldn't really understand that. Because growing up as a kid, that's what you would do - play out in the yard, throw a ball and climb a tree. "So to get girls together with as many female athletes as possible supporting each other, I think it's a great initiative." In women's sport the mantra which is oft-repeated is, 'You can't be what you can't see,' and thankfully there's been plenty of success stories to serve as an example of what female athletes can achieve in the sporting arena, even in those sports that are male-dominated. "For rugby at the moment it's growing every day, and that's the exciting thing," Brumbies Super W star Grace Kemp said. "We want to get more girls involved in rugby because it is a very male-dominated sport. But the Canberra competition is growing and I think more girls are getting into it." Kemp praised the increased investment in women's sport as having "domino effect" in driving its continued success for those coming through the ranks, and said on International Women's Day it's important to also note the achievements of those sportswomen that have paved the way. "Women face a lot of adversity in sport but it's important to celebrate the women past, present and future in sport. I'm grateful to the women in rugby that came before me," Kemp said. However Canberra Spirit captain Maddie Baker said netball faces a unique battle unlike other sports. "Netball has always been there as a top sport for women to pursue professionally, so now it's about trying to retain kids in netball," she said. "But it's really exciting that girls have the option. Girls today have really good role models to look up to and it's only going to get better with more exposure and more money put into women's sport. "We still we still have a lot of barriers to break down - don't get me started. There's a long way to go but we're definitely on the right track." For those girls unsure which sport might be for them, the message is simple. "Go for it 100 per cent," UC Stars rugby league captain Taylor Giggins said. "It's a great opportunity for girls to come and see all the sports that they can play. There's so much to choose from now, compared to when I was younger."

