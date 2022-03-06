recommended, see canberra, tourism, cafes, day trip, canberra, ACT

Welcome To the autumn 2022 edition of See Canberra. With the hustle and bustle of summer holidays now but a memory, it's time to slow down and enjoy the delights of autumn. The days are crisp and sunny, so it's still an excellent time to explore all Canberra has to offer outside, including several festivals celebrating all kinds of aural, visual and tasty pleasures. It's also a great time to get curious about the place you live. The Canberra Region Heritage Festival will host over 150 events designed to uncover our towns' lesser-known stories and peculiar histories. Make sure to find out what's happening near you. Read the autumn edition of See Canberra here. Those in need of a good chuckle can finally get along to the Canberra Comedy Festival (we hope) to see some of our finest comedians on stage. And, perhaps not as humorous, but no less engaging, the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is one not to be missed. As usual, we'll let you know about what's new around town, plus we have interviewed a special insider about co-working in Canberra and discovered her must-dos for the season. We hope you'll bear in mind stories are accurate at the time of printing, and we hope they remain so until this edition of See Canberra is in your hands. Stay safe and well from the team at See Canberra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/552a52f1-4684-47c8-8cc5-47839ed4b772.jpg/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg