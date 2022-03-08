Queanbeyan Multicultural Festival

video,

You could eat, drink, and dance your way all around the world without having to catch a flight, as Queanbeyan hosted its multicultural festival at Queanbeyan Park. There were international performances, market stalls, activities, sporting demonstrations, and, of course, plenty of food.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/636f6a16-a084-45f0-9e1e-92c298822b05.jpg/r9_564_5490_3661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg