March 15: Educator, activist, and agent of change Wendy McCarthy will be in conversation with Virginia Hausseger on McCarthy's new book, Don't Be Too Polite, Girls, a personal and political memoir about life, love, family and politics. 6pm at Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events. March 17: Gareth Evans will be in conversation with Michelle Grattan on Evans' new essay, Good International Citizenship. The Case for Decency, which is both a moral imperative and a matter of hard-headed national interest. 6pm at Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. March 23: Troy Bramston will be in conversation with Paul Kelly on Bramston's new book, Bob Hawke. Demons and Destiny, the definitive full-life biography of Australia's 23rd prime minister; the only one that Hawke cooperated with after exiting the prime ministership. 6pm at Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. March 30: Matthew Ricketson and Patrick Mullins will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on their new book, Who needs the ABC?, a book which offers a rejoinder to the ABC's critics, points to a way out of the ABC's current predicament, and answers the question posed by the book's title. 6pm at Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events April 4: Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert will be conversation with Mark Kenny on her book, The Uncaged Sky, a remarkable story of courage about how she survived 804 days imprisoned in Iran after her sentence in 2018 on unsubstantiated charges of espionage. 6pm at Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events . March 13: Leonie Katekar will launch her memoir, When We're Not Afraid: My 12,000km Bike-packing Trip through South America, at Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 3pm. She'll be in conversation with Labor MP Andrew Leigh. RSVP: 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au. March 25: In this 50th Anniversary year of the election of the Whitlam government, Christine Sykes will talk about her memoir Gough and Me: My Journey from Cabramatta to China and Beyond at Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468 942 182). See: toughguybookclub.com. March 15: At Muse at 8pm, the March book is Yan Lianke's Serve the People (translated by Julia Lovell), a satire and love story set in China in 1967. musecanberra.com.au. March 30: At Muse at 6pm, the club will look at S.J. Norman's short story collection, Permafrost. musecanberra.com.au.

