It's a battle of the codes worth settling over a beer. Capital Brewing Co is now the official beer of the GWS Giants for all their AFL and AFLW games until the end of 2023. BentSpoke Brewing recently announced a three-year deal with the Brumbies, and regardless of which code of football you support, we can be thankful Canberra boasts two top-tier breweries. The two-year partnership was announced on Monday with Capital founders Tom Hertel and Laurence Kain seeing the collaboration as a natural choice as the brewery ramps up its expansion plans. Hertel said the company had long dreamed of partnering with the Giants. "Not only because we love AFL but because of the club's unique split home status between our hometown and Western Sydney," he said. As part of the partnership, Capital Brewing Co. will have exclusive beer pouring rights in corporate areas at Giants Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, including the Sky Deck, and will be served throughout all bars at Manuka Oval during the Giants' Canberra home games. The craft brewery will also be offering the Giants' dedicated fanbase exclusive access to limited edition cans emblazoned with the club logo. Giants forward and former Canberra local Harry Himmelberg said it was great to form a partnership with a brand so intrinsically part of the Canberra community. "Since our very first year, the Giants have been part of the ACT's sporting landscape with some of the most memorable moments from our past decade happening at Manuka Oval," he said. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Capital Brewing to the Giants family and can't wait to see the co-branded cans bring our fans and member base together across the coming season." Capital Brewing's sustainable approach to brewing and use of locally sourcing fresh, natural ingredients has also already impressed Giants AFLW midfielder, Nicola Barr. "Being part of the AFL Players for Climate Action Movement, sustainability is something that myself and our AFLW and AFL playing groups are incredibly passionate about," she said. "It's a space where actions, not just words, are required to protect our planet, and our sport, for generations to come. "We love how sustainability is at the heart of Capital Brewing Co. and so we're really excited to be partnering with the organisation whose values align so strongly with ours as they work towards being a zero waste brewhouse." The Giants' first AFL game is against the Sydney Swans on March 19 at Sydney Olympic Park. The women's team kicks off on March 11, away to Geelong.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/87f2ea0a-8b5e-4125-a42b-8f6eb441da99.jpg/r3_444_5874_3761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg