Wendy McCarthy was just 21 when she first started work as a teacher. She was fresh out of university, ready to teach history at Cremorne Girls High School, sure that the classroom would be her special place. In 1963, at the end of her probationary period, she was awarded her Teacher's Certificate and told she would probably be a very good teacher, perhaps even a school principal. She was thrilled. Now, at 79, she still considers herself a teacher, even though she hasn't stepped in front of a class of eager children for a very long time. "It's just that the classroom has changed," she says. "I can't think of any role I have taken on in my career where my professional training as a teacher has not been of great value to me. "To the way I learn, to the way that I encourage and enable people to be curious, to the way that I refuse to accept the status quo, to the way I want to engage a team. "People say to me, 'How come you've been on the boards of Circus Oz, IMF Bentham and McGrath Real Estate when you're just a teacher? "Well, never call me just a teacher." In her second memoir, Don't Be Too Polite, Girls - "when I wrote Don't Fence Me In in 2000 I never thought there'd be another, but being 60 is very different to being 80" - McCarthy looks back over her life with a different eye. In light of young women who have been making headlines of their own in recent years - Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, Chanel Contos among them - McCarthy's life makes for interesting reading. Have things changed that much since she was first appointed to then prime minister Malcolm Fraser's National Women's Advisory Council in 1978? Turning up for work at Parliament House, which "felt like a big boarding school for boys, where different codes of personal contact were accepted". Where discussion on women's issues were "frequently prefaced by 'my wife thinks ...'. She has always lobbied for better health and education outcomes for women, for equality, for recognition, for leadership opportunities, but is she happy with where we're at in 2022? "I am excited about the future for young women because I see a new energy coming through with this generation," she says. "They are feisty and they are thoughtful, and they are not going to sit down and be quiet. "They are the young women who will follow the voices of Brittany and Grace and Chanel and they'll just go quietly, but firmly, about it. "They have a confidence that education has given them and they're ready for leadership." Turn back the clock and McCarthy was one of these young women, albeit one without a Twitter account or Instagram feed. Her first experience in politics came through the Childbirth Education Association, as she and her young husband Gordon McCarthy campaigned for, among other issues, the right for fathers to be present at the birth of their children. In 1972 she helped form the Women's Electoral Lobby where she discovered a "whole new network of women who wanted to be engaged in the politics of Australian democracy." They fought for equal pay, equal employment opportunities, free contraceptive services, abortion on demand, and free 24-hour childcare. If there's one thing her life on the frontline of feminism has taught her is that there is strength in female friendships. "I could not imagine my life without my women friends," she says. "Some friendships span over 50 years and we share precious memories and particular interests. "Unlike my mother's generation, whose social lives were often dictated by their husbands, my generation has friends with who we share political interests, commitment to women's issues, support feminist activities, go on holiday, attend concerts, sporting events and exchange stories about our health. "This all enables rich, textured relationships." Among others, McCarthy was friends with Hazel Hawke. "It was a comfortable and engaging relationship, but Bob was never part of it." The pair shared a love for music - on a tour with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in the United States, they considered themselves mature-age groupies; and they shared a passionate commitment to social justice. McCarthy founded the Women's Electoral Lobby alongside Susan Ryan, and the pair remained good friends until Ryan died in September 2020. "It is difficult to exaggerate the significance of the life of Susan Ryan. She was a woman of her time determined to make the world a better place. She had a fierce intelligence and the courage to take on changing the system when she saw the need to improve the lives of Australians. She was the feminist we all aspired to be." Who else inspires her? One woman she singles out is Joan Bielski, "a teacher and librarian you've probably never heard of". They taught at the same school but not at the same time. Bielski was also a founding member of WEL and went on to head the NSW Ministry of Education's Social Development Unit. "Joan would always encourage me and say, 'It's bigger than you, you have to take the risk'," says McCarthy. "To this day I still ask myself what would Joan do, what would Joan say." Mentoring is important to McCarthy. She established McCarthy Mentoring in 2012, her daughter Sophie is now chief executive officer. "The most beneficial outcome of mentoring is to hear and learn to trust your own voice," she says. "To hear your own voice, to be able to talk to someone and to be prodded into speaking about yourself is a courageous thing to do." While it's always a terrible question to finish an interview about a memoir, I ask McCarthy how she might like to be remembered. There's something a little morbid about it, like this might be the final word in her story. She wants to be remembered as a good wife. Gordon, her husband of 53 years, passed away in 2017. "He was cheeky and challenging, opinionated and drop-dead gorgeous with strong views of right and wrong." She is proud of her three children, Sophie, Hamish and Sam. Her grandchildren have repurposed her life, she says, given her a reason to stay a bit longer if she can. "And I'd like to be remembered as a good woman who wasn't frightened of change, of changing her society for the better, a good feminist citizen."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/3de0c19b-550a-4383-8e61-d724c97bb324.jpg/r0_1204_3840_3374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg