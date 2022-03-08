sport, cricket, Manuka Oval, Cricket, Womens Cricket, Olivia Thornton

Manuka Oval's historic, 121-year-old scoreboard has undergone a subtle but significant change led by Cricket ACT's chief executive Olivia Thornton. The capital's only female chief executive in sport and the first in her organisation's 99-year history, successfully had the heritage-listed structure altered to recognise and include women in cricket. Like most old cricket scoreboards, the tiles on The Jack Fingleton Scoreboard that are manually shifted during matches have long-shown runs scored by a "batsman". However in September last year The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London - the sporting body that upholds the laws of cricket - had the terminology of 'batsman' officially revised to 'batter'. A change was needed. Thornton wasted no time. She consulted Venues Canberra which sought approval from ACT Heritage to have the former Melbourne Cricket Ground scoreboard fixed. Just in time for the summer of cricket, the scoreboard tile was updated. "For me language matters and can influence the way we think," Thornton said. "These changes, whilst it might seem small, are actually significant. "Because it could potentially be turning away the next Ellyse Perry or Alana King with the use of non-inclusive language, and perpetuate gender inequality - which is what we're trying to solve." Thornton said there were "a few little hoops and hurdles" to overcome in changing the scoreboard to 'batter', but she was proud how everyone worked together to achieve a prompt result. "It was certainly a joint effort," she said. "Our scoreboard is steeped in history, it's iconic, but the one-letter difference from 'batsman' to 'batter' and a bit of a reshuffle, was really significant, and something that we should all be proud of." Thornton said the new term has been edited so seamlessly it would be a feature that few spectators at the Oval would even notice unless it was pointed out. It wasn't until she spoke about it a women in sport and business function for the Australian Cricketers' Association on day three of the momentous Women's Ashes Test series in Canberra that she realised how much the change resonated among the cricket community. "I had a number of former players, female and male, as well as people within Canberra come up to me and say, 'How good is that?'. But anything that I've done, it has never been about me, it's been about our game," she said. "It's been about the development of the next generation of players coming through. "It's about playing my part to ensure whenever I leave our game, that it's in better shape than when I first started. "We've certainly got some further work to do to ensure that we continue to move that dial in terms of greater gender equality in our game." MORE SPORT: Thornton hopes the traditionalists within the game acknowledge the change as a necessary step to keep cricket "looking forward", especially amid the growth of women's sport across all codes. "It highlights how far our game has come," she said. "We do need to be progressive and ensure that we are reinforcing our sport is a sport for all. "We simply can't underestimate the importance of getting our language right." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/a24e54a4-0651-4778-929c-95e258445638.jpg/r7_66_3674_2138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg