A group of academics have penned an open letter criticising the Australian National University's move to suspend ties with Russia in light of the invasion of Ukraine. The university published a statement signed by chancellor Julie Bishop, vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt and academic board chair Joan Leach on Thursday strongly condemning the invasion, stating that it "threatens the peace, freedom and democracy on which freedom of inquiry and academic collaboration is based." However, a group of academics largely of Russian descent penned a letter urging the university to reconsider suspending all ties and activities with Russian research institutions. "Suspending ongoing activities with Russian research institutions will have a devastating effect on those academics in Russia who strive for international collaboration and thus slow down the country's descent into the dark ages," the letter said. The signatories argued the policy would serve to help the Russian state's propaganda of aggression and isolation and would be seen as another case of western russophobia. "Suspending research activities with Russian institutions will also adversely affect ANU academics and students involved in Russian studies and collaborations, their ongoing and future projects," it said. "This contradicts the ANU values of being inclusive, open and respective university which celebrates collegiality." ANU deputy vice-chancellor of international strategy, Professor Sally Wheelan, said in a statement all members of the ANU community were free to hold and legally express their own views and position on any issue. "ANU has suspended institution to institution relations with Russia, which includes all formal activities, exchanges, and research programs that involve the university as an institution," Professor Wheelan said. "The university has not mandated any restrictions on an individual's interactions with colleagues in Russia, except those that would come under the remit of foreign interference or which would contravene existing economic sanctions." READ MORE: The university has formal agreements with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and the National Research University of Higher School Economics. Advice published on the university's website states academics do not need to stop publishing papers with Russian colleagues but they should avoid publishing in Russian-owned and operated journals. Staff are also advised to not use any of the university's funding or any funds from external grant bodies to support Russian colleagues' travel, publication costs or other costs that could be borne by Russian institutions. There are about 80 students, staff and visiting and honorary fellows currently based at the university who are from either Russia or Ukraine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33pRA5ArzT57tWtt8VHHenS/74623c92-9276-4832-b63e-774ca097a9c9.jpg/r12_167_4175_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg