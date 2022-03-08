news, environment,

Single-use plastics will be banned at sporting fixtures at Manuka Oval and Canberra Stadium, with the ACT government moving to expand its efforts to outlaw the harmful environmental pollutants. The Groovin the Moo music festival at Exhibition Park on April 24, and the National Folk Festival at Easter, will also be plastic free under the government's latest declaration. City Services Minister Chris Steel said it was another big step in accelerating Canberra's shift towards a more sustainable future. "This means fans attending football games at [Canberra stadium], cricket at Manuka or these music festivals at Exhibition Park will easily be able to take action to reduce their use of plastic," Mr Steel said. Brumbies Rugby chief executive Phil Thomson and Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner both welcomed the shift. "As event organisers we have a responsibility to protect the environment we occupy, and I'm confident that our membership and fanbase will support us in this approach on game days," Mr Furner said. The ACT government last year declared its own events would be free of single-use plastic, while the Royal Canberra Show chose to move ahead of laws by voluntarily cutting a wider sweep of plastic products this year. Groovin the Moo co-promoter Stephen Halpin said eliminating single-use plastics was a priority for the music festival. "Our aim is to improve year on year and in 2022, in addition to our existing initiatives, we're proud to be working alongside the ACT government to ensure that single-use plastic straws and plastic takeaway containers will no longer be part of Groovin the Moo," Mr Halpin said. The government is currently considering the next lot of plastic items it will ban, with consultation on the ban's next phase underway. Single-use plastic straws for most users could be banned from July 1, with plastic-sticked cotton buds and oxo-degradable plastic bags also being considered. The first stage of the single-use plastics ban came into effect on July 1, 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/41f1852d-1936-45bc-aa32-463d7e8f585f.jpg/r2_260_5565_3403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg