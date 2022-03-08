news, latest-news,

Damaging winds up to 90km/h are set to hit high ranges in the Southern Tablelands but bypass the ACT. A severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology has been reissued showing the winds skirting around the territory. Bureau duty forecaster Hugh McDowell said the low-lying areas would not be impacted but the high-level ranges were forecast to experience damaging winds. The risk is expected to continue into Wednesday for the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands districts. Meanwhile, Point Hut Crossing, Oaks Estate Road, Briars Shallow Road at Molonglo River Crossing, Bombay Crossing, Bombay Causeway, and others have closed due to recent rainfall and inclement weather. A low pressure system is expected to deepen and develop into an east-coast low near the Hunter coast on Tuesday morning and track south. This system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands. For Tuesday, Canberra is set for a top of 21 degrees with 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall. Southerly winds are expected to reach 25 to 35km/h. "It's pretty breezy, it's quite wet, it's not the most pleasant day with only a top 21 ... but it's not dangerous," Mr McDowell said. The forecast for Wednesday is looking "quite pleasant" according to the forecaster with a top of 22 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. READ ALSO: This comes as thousands more Australian Defence Force personnel are set to arrive in flood-affected communities in northern NSW and south-east Queensland to assist in recovery efforts. Across NSW the SES received more than 2400 calls for help in the past 24 hours and undertook around 100 flood rescues, mostly in Sydney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/2864ae55-5a83-4c0e-a793-7c1df5b11700.jpeg/r7_451_5182_3375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg