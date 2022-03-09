Times Past: March 9, 1967

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Hindmarsh Drive, a familiar and reliable route to many Canberrans travelling around the city, was first brought into service on this day in 1967. The National Capital Development Commission had forked out $1.2 million on the road, which was the first major east-west link in the transport route grid planned for Canberra. The road would alleviate pressure on Adelaide Avenue, and was connected to just a few other roads - Jerrabomberra Avenue, Dalrymple Street, Mugga Way and Palmer Street, Garran. It would also reduce heavy traffic from Deakin, Forrest, and other residential areas. To mark the opening, the minister for the interior Mr Anthony, and the National Capital Development commissioner Mr J. W. Overall, drove along the five-mile road. After this, the road was open to the public from 10am. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11626177

