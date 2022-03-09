life-style, celebrity,

Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend. To kick off what is shaping up to be a bustling and star-studded Canberra Day long weekend of live music, Australian music icon Paul Kelly is hitting the stage this Friday and Saturday at Llewellyn Hall in the heart of the city. The two gigs are part of his On the Road Again tour and are an exciting opportunity to see this legend of Australian music perform live. The Friday gig is sold out but tickets for the Saturday show, at 7pm are still available through Ticketek. If you were looking for some more live music happening around the city this weekend, you don't have to look much further than the University of Canberra, which this week play host to two big acts on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday at 8pm the UC Refectory welcomes rising star indie rock band Spacey Jane, fresh off the back of an amazing 2021 which has turned into a bumper 2022. Twenty-four hours later pioneer Australian Hip-Hop trio Bliss N Eso are stopping by the University of Canberra campus for a gig, following the release of their seventh album, The Sun, last August and have been on a national tour since January. For tickets to both shows go to Moshtix. Canberra's local filmmaking scene gets the opportunity to display their talent, as Enlighten Canberra once again welcomes the Lights, Canberra, Action! short film contest. Contestants have been given 10 days, the theme of reflection, and a list of things and locations around the city they need to include in the best short film they can make. This Friday in the Senate Rose Garden of Old Parliament House you can see all of the results, and it's completely free to attend. There will be live music from local Canberra artist Sophie Edwards from 7pm, and the event will run from 8pm to 10pm this Friday. Of course, with the Enlighten Festival back in full swing it also means that one of the most popular events every year, Symphony in the Park, is back, too. This Sunday at Stage 88 from 7.30pm, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra will partner up with this year's special guest, multi-ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Lior to provide some exciting entertainment for Canberrans. There will also be a wide variety of food stalls from different cultures. Starting this Saturday, and continuing until March 20, Canberra's sky will receive a burst of colour as we play host to 25 hot air balloons from around Australia and the world. Every morning for nine days, these balloons will launch into the sky and drift off into the morning - weather permitting, of course. The balloons will launch from Patrick White Lawns, and a hot breakfast will be provided for those who brave the early morning to watch them. Be sure to keep an eye for this year's featured balloon Tico the Sloth, inspired to be a perfect reflection of the slow-moving animal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/ac02d1f7-c799-4c71-86ca-04765eabe966.jpg/r1_96_2399_1451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg