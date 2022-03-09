news, latest-news, motorsport, Harry Bates, Rally, Shane van Gisbergen, ARC, Supercars

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen received a wet welcome to Canberra in his first taste of rally on Tuesday, but has still been tipped to "shock a lot of people" in his Australian debut. The Kiwi was keen to get out in Kowen Forest to test his Red Bull Skoda Fabia R5 ahead of the Netier National Capital Rally next month where he will take on 21 other teams. With wild weather pummeling the eastern states, rain on the course made for an even tougher than expected initiation for the 32-year-old. "I have no idea what to expect. It's all new to me," van Gisbergen said, fresh off winning the opening Supercars race of the year in Sydney. "I don't know what it's going to be like in the mud. I've just got to take my time and see what happens." Van Gisbergen's victory in Sydney was his 55th career win from his 450th start in a 15-year tenure in V8s. Put van Gisbergen on a Supercars circuit and he'll be as cool as ice, however it's a different story being the new kid on the block in rally. "To get into a top car and team like this, it's awesome, but a bit overwhelming at the same time jumping straight into the top level," he said. So why would a seasoned, successful and still competitive Supercars driver throw himself in the deep end like this? Van Gisbergen said he always had a passion for the sport. He most admired New Zealand rally legend George 'Possum' Bourne and would eagerly read copies of Speedsport magazine, closely following his career in Australia where he won seven championships. "I grew up watching it. I just love it," van Gisbergen said. "It's a good opportunity to do something different on the weekends I have off. "I'm just happy to be here and part of it. If I wasn't in it, I'd probably come and watch." Van Gisbergen won't be going it alone in the Australian Rally Championship opener of course, with experienced co-driver Glen Weston at his side. Canberrans will get the chance to see van Gisbergen in action at Kowen Forest in the free event from April 1-3. "I never race with any expectation. I just want to have fun. Whatever happens, happens," he said. Capital product and ARC defending champion Harry Bates will be the favourite on his home turf and was excited to see what van Gisbergen would bring to rally. "I think he'll shock a lot of people to be honest," Bates said. "Having Shane van Gisbergen here is an incredible boost for the sport. He brings a lot of eyeballs we haven't had for a while now, particularly with the Supercars fan base being so large, and also his own personal fan base. "It's something that we can really capitalise on." It was a less than ideal build-up for the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver, with his car without an engine just a few days prior to testing. "We had to send our engine out of the country earlier this year for an inspection and when it came back it got stuck with customs for a couple of weeks in Sydney," Bates said. "We just got it back literally three days ago and my incredible team worked all weekend to get it ready to go." Despite the slippery, red clay surface on the course, Bates is confident and fired up to get the championship proper underway after COVID-19's impact the past few years. "There's going to be a lot of people fighting in competitive positions, and that makes it exciting," he said. "It means that if you make a mistake, you're probably outside the top 10. "I've won the last eight ARC events, so it's been a while since I got beat. But I know that that's sort of run has to come to an end at some point - that's reality. "I've just got to focus on my preparations for this first event of the year and make sure that I'm as ready as I can be."

