Canberrans immersed themselves in Van Gogh's masterpieces at the Van Gogh Alive multi-sensory experience on the Parkes Place Lawns. More than 3000 images are displayed on every surrounding surface as you walk through the exhibition, for you to witness his artwork truly come to life.

