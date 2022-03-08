news, latest-news, Russia, Ukraine, World, NSW floods

It's always been one of those "unsaid truisms": if it doesn't happen in Sydney or Melbourne then it doesn't really matter. Well, to the politicians anyway. There's a large swathe of people in the flooded north of New South Wales who would agree with that right about now and, as the Hawkesbury River on Sydney's outskirts, has exceeded the levels of the March 2021 flood, that displeasure is likely seeping its way down the coast. The last one-in-a-bazillion year "flood event" happened in NSW when? Oh yes, pretty much 12 months ago. It was on March 20, 2021, when ACM published the video of a house being swept down a river on the state's Mid-North Coast. Now, if the weather forecast is even part-way correct, there's more to come from this year's "rare storm". The Illawarra region, to Sydney's south has copped it all - from flash flooding to horizontal rain and even a sinkhole on a highway today. Border collies being rescued on surfboards gave dog-paddling a new perspective and a beach renown for its wonderful whiteness is now ... well, red. In Queensland - also not Sydney or Melbourne - Australian Defence Force personnel are scheduled to arrive in 10 locations in the next 24 hours. Terrific - not disrespecting them, Mr Dutton. But believe it or not, disaster assistance was activated in Queensland eight days ago. Eight! That's a timely response - particularly with the death toll now sitting at 13. In NSW the bodies of a mother and son were discovered after their car was found in a stormwater canal today, taking the flood fatality toll to six. And as the brutal weather and its impact literally rains down on the east coast, for the 13th straight day Ukraine pushes back against Russia with all its might. Pope Francis said it: "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery." It is ongoing. Reports suggest as many as five million Ukrainians could flee the country if Russia's invasion continued, while the United Nations' refugee agency said more than 1.7 million had left so far. Displacement, domestically and globally. If you're lucky enough, give thanks for your home tonight.

