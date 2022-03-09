news, latest-news,

The West is arraying financial weapons never deployed before against a country of Russia's size, forsaking some of the principles that have defined it. There's a chance that what the United States, the European Union, Australia and others are doing will work, crippling Russia's ability to fight, and there's a chance it will do before Ukraine is overrun - but the mechanism is anything but certain. The mechanism might be the prices paid by ordinary Russians, the so-called battle of the fridge versus the television. It might be the pain imposed on oligarchs whose assets have been frozen and can no longer holiday abroad. Or it might be the inability of the Russian military to make spare parts. Or it mightn't work, and might simply diminish trust in the financial system we have come to rely on. What has defined the West - and what has been the world's engine of prosperity for the past century and a half - has been the free flow of goods across borders, a working banking system, and property rights. There's been an implicit understanding that no sizable nation (Russia's economy is about the size of Australia's) would be denied access to these things. Otherwise the financial system wouldn't be the financial system. That seems to have been the understanding President Putin had. Over the seven years since he last invaded Ukraine (and annexed Crimea) in 2014 his central bank has almost doubled its holdings of foreign currency and foreign bonds and gold, building up a reserve of US$630 billion at a considerable cost to the living standards of ordinary Russians. It was a war chest that would enable Russia to continue to buy things that could only be bought in foreign currency even if its customers refused to trade with it and supply it with that currency. It was Russia's insurance policy. And although it could have been stored in Russia, much of it was kept in banks in the UK, Western Europe and the US, for easy access when it was needed to buy things on those markets. Whatever his other suspicions of the West, Putin seemed to think its financial system wouldn't be turned off - not to a nation of Russia's size. It would be like turning off the water or internet or something we take for granted. On February 27 the West froze the assets and travel of named oligarchs and Russian officials, as was expected. Also, and less expected, it stopped named Russian banks from accessing the messaging system used to transfer money across borders, ensuring they were "disconnected from the international financial system". And, much less expected, it froze the reserves of Russia's central bank stored in France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the US - the hundreds of billions of savings legitimately placed in foreign banks for safekeeping. It broke the bond of trust that makes a bank a bank. And while effective - Russia can't get access to hundreds of billions of foreign dollars it has painstakingly built up to buy supplies and support the ruble on currency markets - it can only be done once at scale. China will have taken note and won't be entrusting any more foreign assets to banks in France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US than it can afford to lose. It has been done before to the less important nations of Iran, Afghanistan and Venezuela, but never to a member of the G20. The ruble has collapsed 40 per cent. Denied access to the foreign currency it would need to support the ruble in the market, Russia's central bank has attempted to stem the tide by doubling its key interest rate, lifting it from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent. Russia has blocked Russians from sending money abroad, stopped paying foreigners interest payments on government debt and required every Russian firm earning dollars to hand over 80 per cent of them in exchange for rubles. For ordinary Russians what's happened has evoked the spectre of the fridge versus the television. Until recently Russian TV wasn't even using the word "war" (although it has started). The television has been telling Russians things are normal, while their fridges, their ATMs, and their blocked Visa, Mastercard and ApplePay accounts are telling them something else. From buying a washing machine to getting a mortgage, an awful lot is suddenly expensive or unavailable, but (for what they are worth) official polls show support the "special military operation". The television has been using the realities of shortages and price increases to attack the West for becoming anti-Russian. Whatever ordinary Russians actually think about the war, the impact of the West's unprecedented sanctions on the Russian elite is likely to matter more. No longer able to travel aboard, access their offshore savings or pay the school fees of their children abroad, the oligarchs have at least the potential to exert influence. The final way in which the financial embargo might succeed is by starving Russia of foreign exchange to the point where it can't buy spare parts for its military or the computer chips and other materials needed to make those parts. There's every chance none of these will work quickly, every chance they will further impoverish Russians, and every chance that, if Russia subjugates Ukraine, the West will find the sanctions impossible withdraw without losing face. The global financial system changed when the West did the barely thinkable on February 27. It's hard to see a way back.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/abceb6bc-c431-479e-96e8-70b01e314120.jpg/r12_18_2732_1555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg