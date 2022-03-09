news, latest-news,

The National Capital Authority has issued a callout for submissions from people who met the Queen in Canberra to form a people's exhibition titled The Queen and Me. The exhibition will honour Elizabeth II's 70 years as Queen and will be presented at the National Capital Exhibition in June 2022. It will focus on telling the stories of the Queen's interactions with people in Canberra, the NCA, the planning authority for Canberra's Parliamentary Triangle, said in a press release. "This is a call for entry to showcase your interaction with Queen Elizabeth II during her numerous visits to Canberra, and share your memories of what those visits signified to you." Members of the public are encouraged to share personal photographs, items of commemoration and memorabilia, videos and stories captured in audio or written form. They can be sent through on the NCA's website or via email up until April 30 2022.

