news, latest-news,

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Worrell Place in Florey on Wednesday morning. ACT Fire and Rescue crews responded to the structure fire before 9am on Wednesday. They found the house well alight. All occupants have been safely evacuated and firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, as of 9.30am. Worrell Place was closed and crews were expected to remain on scene for some time. An emergency services spokesperson said the road was expected to remain closed until at least lunchtime but crews could be on the scene until late afternoon. The community has been asked to avoid the area. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire. More to come. READ ALSO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/489a9f3c-949e-48e6-a550-af6343d62ece.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg