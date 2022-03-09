news, latest-news,

Firefighters are investigating a house fire on Worrell Place in Florey after extinguishing the blaze on Wednesday morning. ACT Fire and Rescue crews responded to the structure fire at 8.46am on Wednesday. They found the single storey brick house well alight with a fire coming from the rear of the building. Commander Brett Slater said a woman and small child had already evacuated the home when they arrived and all occupants were accounted for. He said the fire was quickly extinguished with investigations still ongoing at mid-afternoon. "At this stage, it's not clear exactly what occurred here today," the commander said. However, he did offer some general advice for Canberrans going into the colder months. "It's very important that people check things like electric blankets and room heaters. Also that they've got working smoke alarms, and as always, to make sure that they don't leave cooking unattended, particularly this time of year when they're getting heaters and electric blankets out of the first time," Mr Slater said. The facade of the house was not visibly impacted by the fire with damage mainly to the rear of the building. The fire is not being treated as suspicious. READ ALSO:

