Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to declare a national emergency when he visits flood-ravaged northern NSW. After a week in COVID-induced isolation, Mr Morrison will travel to Lismore on Wednesday, where he is expected to announce new funding to help rebuild communities wrecked by the flood events. A national emergency declaration is designed to make it easier to cut through red tape to ensure support could flow smoothly. It would mark the first time a national emergency has been declared amid a natural disaster since the laws passed federal parliament in December 2020. The move was a recommendation from the royal commission sparked by the Black Summer bushfires in the summer of 2019-20. Labor was on Wednesday morning pressuring Mr Morrison to declare the flood crisis a national emergency. "He should do that today," opposition disaster and emergency management spokesman Murray Watt told ABC RN Breakfast on Wednesday morning. "He should declare a formal national emergency and make use of the powers that he gave himself after the bushfires." READ MORE: Mr Watt warned Mr Morrison to expect a "frosty reception" when he arrived in Lismore, saying locals had felt abandoned by the government during the crisis. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also predicted Mr Morrison wouldn't receive a warm welcome in the northern rivers. "People are incredibly vulnerable, and it's understandable that they want to express that and the pain that they're going through," Mr Joyce told Sky News. Residents in Lismore and surrounding areas have criticised the government's handling of the crisis, calling the response too slow to help deal with the clean-up efforts. Mr Joyce said residents in flood-affected areas had not been let down by the government response or ADF rollout. More than 2650 ADF personnel were expected on the ground in northern NSW on Wednesday, up from 1635 on Tuesday. The personnel are helping with clean up tasks, earth moving, food distribution and assistance at evacuation centres. The ADF is also continuing to aid the flood recovery in Queensland, with more than 1230 personnel expected on the ground on Wednesday. Brigadier Robert Lording, who is in Lismore on Wednesday, told Sydney radio station 2GB that the scale of the incident had had been "far bigger than anything we've potentially experienced in this area before". "It's a large logistics effort to get people up here, and importantly, it's a big logistics effort for us to get the money here and to be able to support them." The federal government has already paid out $385 million to more than 330,000 flood victims in NSW and Queensland in the past nine days. Minister for Government Services Linda Reynolds said the government had "acted swiftly" to deliver urgent support to people affected by what she described as the largest disaster in recent Australian history. The bushfire royal commission recommended the national emergency declaration power after finding the Commonwealth needed to take "further action, and do so sooner, to protect lives and property in the future". A declaration would provide a signal to communities about the severity of the disaster and prompt Commonwealth agencies to "adjust their posture" in response to the unfolding crisis, the commission noted. The new laws allow the Prime Minister to call a national emergency either at the request of a state or territory or, in limited cases, off the Commonwealth's own bat. NSW hasn't declared a statement of emergency amid the flood crisis. With AAP More to come

