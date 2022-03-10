news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, NRL, Rugby League

Say goodbye to fake crowd noise and remote commentary on free-to-air NRL broadcasts in 2022. One of the major obstacles to overcome in the early days of running the NRL during the pandemic was working out how to present the best version of the game with its thrilling action, colour, noise, passion and fans, without any of the latter at the grounds and a laundry list of COVID-19 restrictions also impacting broadcasters. Nine and Fox Sports were forced to use artificial crowd noise in an attempt to replicate the atmosphere of live footy, and even tentatively when crowds came back in lower numbers. Border restrictions meant some commentary teams were unable to call games live. But this year, whether at the game or in your loungeroom, footy is set to return bigger and louder than ever since the pandemic hit and threw sport in a spin. "There's no doubt the last two years have been an enormous challenge, not only from a logistical point of view, but also for broadcasters having access to the players, teams and coaches," Nine's head of NRL, Simon Fordham, said. "Now with border restrictions easing, the community becoming more comfortable and living with the virus, what it means this year for our NRL coverage is we all return to the grounds, which is something we haven't been able to do for a long time." MORE SPORT: Fordham said the input of artificial crowd audio on live broadcasts was not a move taken lightly when the pandemic hit the NRL, as they were unsure how fans would receive it. "It was a decision that we weighed up for many weeks, even till the day before that first game returned on the 28th of May back in 2020," he said. "In hindsight it was the best decision we made." Nine used venue-specific audio files at the time, so a game from Canberra Stadium was from archival audio of previous NRL matches there. The use of artificial crowd noise also meant the way broadcasters captured the action had to change. They refrained from shooting the stands as much as possible in an effort to make fans feel more comfortable with the fake audio. "As a broadcaster, an empty stadium is enemy number one," Fordham said. "You really need to bring that atmosphere back into the loungerooms. It lifts the commentators, that lifts the production, and it lifts the fans. So we're looking forward to having crowds back. "There was a lot of thought, technology and planning that went went into it all, but at this stage artificial crowd noise is not in our plans for 2022." Nine won't rule out using it in the future however, with the ongoing impact of the pandemic still unknown. The other advantage of COVID restrictions easing is that NRL commentary teams are back covering games live, which they were not able to do at every game in the last two years. "We had a situation in Townsville last year, for State of Origin I, where our four commentators were stretched across three locations in three states," Fordham said. "At home, it was pretty seamless, and I don't think people would have known. But that disconnect from a commentary team does have an impact. "The guys are really looking forward to being back in the stadiums and being all together." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/8a41ec6b-352e-41f1-ae4b-36ae9d13929d.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg