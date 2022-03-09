news, latest-news, Neville Laty, Black Opal, Canberra Cup, Black Opal fields, Canberra racing

Neville Layt hated making a fuss about most things, even when he was riding the Karuta Queen wave. So those who knew him best reckon he'd be more than happy to fly under the radar in Canberra's biggest race week. But in among the 388 nominations from star Sydney trainers, Queen Elizabeth and rising stars on the track for the Canberra Cup and Black Opal race days, the memory of the man known as "Nifty" is hard to miss. The former Queanbeyan jockey and trainer died almost 12 months ago after a long battle with cancer. His death hit hard, even though he had been unwell for some time. But his racing legacy lives on, with fellow trainers picking up some of his horses and the aptly named Propose a Toast to run in the Benchmark 75 (1200m) on Sunday. The four-year-old is now trained by Ron Weston and John Nisbet, and still owned by a syndicate which includes Layt's wife Barbara. "It was a pleasure to get him to be honest," Nisbet said. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Of course when they race, everyone still thinks of Nev. They're his horses, he did a lot of groundwork with them. "Nev was always a bit loud, loved a chat. I used to ride a little bit for him, not a lot. But enough. He was a character. "He was here for so long ... everyone knew he had been sick so we were prepared for when he passed. But there is that special feeling when one of his horses runs." The Canberra carnival is littered with good stories, both on and off the track. A chance to honour Layt on Black Opal day will give Nisbet something extra to aim for, while trainers are competing for the inaugural Barbara Joseph Medal and jockeys will battle for the first Darren Beadman Medal. On the track Canberra trainers will go head to head with Sydney counterparts, who are expected to send some of their strongest runners to the capital because of the wet tracks in Sydney. Controversial jockey Willie "the Wizard from the West" Pike will make his Canberra debut after having to relocate to Sydney to continue his career after refusing to have any COVID-19 vaccination in Western Australia. One of the Queen's horses, Chalk Stream, has been nominated and trainer Chris Waller could bring more from his stables. It has set the stage for the biggest day of racing in the capital in recent memory, and a welcome return to crowds after jockeys and trainers have gone about their business in almost silence since COVID restrictions were introduced two years ago. "There's no question in the world, everyone is looking forward to it," Nisbet said. "It's a great racing weekend, everyone loves it. It's hard to win a race, but it's a great day out there." Nisbet and Weston also have Mad As Zariz in the National Sprint (1400m) and they're confident the seven-year-old can compete after running third in the Canberra Mile two weeks ago. There are 26 nominations for the Canberra Cup and 29 for the Black Opal. Nick Olive's Maid of Ore and Matthew Dale's Five Kingdom will be battling a strong field to try to bring the Canberra Cup to local hands for the first time since 2018. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

