The Canberra Capitals are getting an early glimpse at their finals series, with three games on the road in eight days acting as a trial run against their likely opponents. The second placed side are set to face Perth Lynx on Saturday, before travelling to face Adelaide Lightning five days later and ending their regular season against the Melbourne Boomers two days after. All of their opponents to round out the season feature in the top four, with only two rounds to go, and Capitals guard Jade Melbourne knows the importance of it. "It's really important for us to continue to take steps in the right direction and practice those kind of close game scenarios. We've been lucky this year, we've either been smacked or smacked the other team, so we haven't had a lot of really close games. Hopefully this gives us a really good taste," she said. "Potentially this is the top four. We're going to be playing three teams in the top four over the next couple of weeks so it's going to give us a really good insight into what they're doing." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Additionally the travel will come into play heavily, as the Capitals may not be able to play a home finals series given the issues surrounding a venue. Being Melbourne's second WNBL season, as this is her first outside of her debut in the Queensland hub, getting used to travelling for games and finals was something she was still adapting to. Thankfully, Melbourne said departing coach Paul Goriss was really good with player management which was crucial with three games in eight days. And the side knew what they needed to do against ladder leaders Perth this weekend. "We've just got to try and put a full quarter performance together and play for the full 40 minutes. Perth are one of those teams that if you make a mistake, they're going to capitalise on it on the other end, so we just need to make sure we lock in for 40 minutes," she said. "We have to execute our defensive scout and take pride in our individual matchups, they've got power houses, and all of their starting five, and their bench, can light it up on any given night. Hopefully we come out with a big win, that's the aim."

