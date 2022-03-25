The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Carbon Neutral at Canberra Contemporary Art Space

By Peter Haynes
March 25 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marzena Wasikowska's Earth's Self Correcting Systems, Remains of a Glacier Series 2, 2014-22 (detail). Picture: Supplied

Carbon Neutral is one of the exhibitions that comprise Aquifer, an ACT-wide program coinciding with the ANU Climate Update 2022. It is a powerful exhibition with works whose visual impact equals the urgency of the challenges of climate change for our contemporary world. The curator, Alexander Boynes, states: "Carbon Neutral ultimately aims to pose one question: how does an artist produce work to inspire hope and optimism to face the biggest challenge in our lifetimes, without leaving a carbon footprint?" Whether the artists' works demonstrate answers specific to the curatorial question is moot. Whatever, Carbon Neutral includes especially strong pieces, visually, aesthetically and thematically.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.