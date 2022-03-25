Carbon Neutral is one of the exhibitions that comprise Aquifer, an ACT-wide program coinciding with the ANU Climate Update 2022. It is a powerful exhibition with works whose visual impact equals the urgency of the challenges of climate change for our contemporary world. The curator, Alexander Boynes, states: "Carbon Neutral ultimately aims to pose one question: how does an artist produce work to inspire hope and optimism to face the biggest challenge in our lifetimes, without leaving a carbon footprint?" Whether the artists' works demonstrate answers specific to the curatorial question is moot. Whatever, Carbon Neutral includes especially strong pieces, visually, aesthetically and thematically.
