Action on flood's hard lessons is vital

comment, editorial,

While the anger towards the federal, NSW and Queensland governments over the allegedly flat-footed response to the east coast flood disaster is understandable this is not the time to politicise what is, for communities such as Lismore, an existential crisis. That said, given it was well known the 2021-22 La Nina event would bring extreme weather to the east coast, governments should have done more to prepare. This catastrophe is similar to the Black Summer bushfires - also foreseen well in advance - in that respect. Questions also should be asked why it has taken more than a week for the federal government to declare a national emergency given the catastrophic devastation in the northern rivers was evident the morning after the rain fell. While the Prime Minister's mobility has been limited due to his COVID infection, surely others in the government, including Emergency Services Minister Bridget McKenzie, who visited Lismore at the weekend, could have made the emergency declaration. There was no reason to wait to provide what cynics regard as a photo opportunity for Mr Morrison. The delay is not insignificant given, as the PM has pointed out, the declaration gives the federal government special powers to deploy money and resources faster than it would otherwise be able to do: "[the declaration] will ensure our ministers and agencies don't face any unnecessary bureaucracy as they roll out what communities need," Mr Morrison said. Indeed, PM. And the tens of thousands of people whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed, and who have been sleeping in their cars, crashing with friends or crowding into emergency accommodation, couldn't agree more. Their issue, and the reason so many feel overlooked and abandoned, is that more than 10 days have elapsed since the one in 500 year flood devastated Lismore and its surrounding communities. Queensland residents have been waiting even longer. The announcement flood-affected Northern Rivers residents are entitled to three consecutive disaster payments is a clear admission the current cap - which has sat at $1000 for many years - is manifestly inadequate. This also needs to be reviewed. There is a limit to how much blame should be assigned to governments and the emergency services however. Many of the recent weather events have been entirely without precedent. While communities did prepare for flooding, as they had done many times before, people had no idea of what was coming. Some of the storms were orders of magnitude worse than what the Bureau of Meteorology had forecast. As a result, emergency services were overwhelmed, 000 services crashed and tens of thousands of people were left to fend for themselves. The disaster was compounded by the failure, and in many cases the inability, of residents to comply with evacuation orders, and the apparent decisions by some victims to drive into rising flood waters despite being repeatedly told not to do so. And, while the current emphasis has to be on the clean-up and recovery, the hard lessons from this extreme weather - which the Climate Council and many others have linked to climate change - need to be acted upon. Given some homes in Queensland and NSW have now been flooded out at least three times in a decade, questions need to be asked about the wisdom of rebuilding in vulnerable areas. Closer to home, Canberrans are questioning the wisdom of allowing development on parts of the flood-prone Kippax Playing Fields. This is going to be an ongoing problem which needs long-term solutions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tPntrWhUbGLyDWYCTv46rt/0f3f93e8-d6cd-4159-9540-de904f9c8d75.jpg/r2_281_5492_3383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg