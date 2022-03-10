news, latest-news, ACT Brumbies, Brumbies v Rebels, Dan McKellar, Brumbies record v Rebels

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has urged his side to find a killer instinct to keep their unbeaten streak alive, warning of a Melbourne Rebels ambush if they fail to fire. The Brumbies have made four changes to their starting XV for their first trip to Melbourne since 2019 and there's always a bit of trepidation about the trip south. The Brumbies have won four of their past five against the Rebels, but have always struggled in Melbourne. It seems the Rebels always have their backs against the wall at home when it comes to matches against the Brumbies. This week is no different, with the Rebels reeling after three straight losses including defeat against the Fijian Drua last weekend. That's why McKellar knows the Brumbies cannot be off their game, or fail to deliver a knockout punch like they have done in two of their three games. MORE BRUMBIES NEWS The Brumbies had the Western Force and NSW Waratahs relatively well beaten in weeks one and three respectively, only to let both back into the contest and send the match down to the wire. It's easy to look at the Brumbies three from three record and think they're flying, but McKellar knows there's still one big improvement to make. "It's landing the killer blow. That's what we reviewed [from last week]," McKellar said. "There was a passage where we lead 24-6 ... we turned it over from our error and then give penalties away. All of a sudden it's a contest. "The challenge for us, and it has been for a while, is that once we've got them in the corner we land that knockout blow. "It's an awareness thing ... leaders being aware and driving it. You can't flick a switch and all of a sudden go there, it's an awareness and leadership." The Brumbies have taken the cautious approach with Folau Fainga'a (ankle) and Darcy Swain (head knock), deciding to give them time to recover rather than rushing them back on to the field. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Connal McInerney starts at hooker and Tom Hooper replaces Swain in the second row, while Jesse Mogg and Scott Sio have both been promoted from the bench. The Rebels have been hit by injuries this year, but Reece Hodge is back and former Gungahlin Eagles star Tamati Ioane will start in the back row. "We've all been there as professional footballers in terms of suffering a tough loss," McKellar said of the Rebels. "You make sure you take it out on the opposition the next week, and that's us. We haven't got the greatest record down there ... not that it means a whole lot, as long as we turn up with the right attitude and intent." SUPER RUGBY ROUND 4 Friday: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne, 7.45pm. Brumbies: Scott Sio, Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Tom Hooper, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Jesse Mogg, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rod Iona, 23. Chris Feauai-Sautia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/aeb29991-6152-4dd7-b0ad-2c28982d8207.jpg/r2_437_5315_3439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg