The National Portrait Gallery presents a selection of works from its London namesake including paintings, prints, sculptures and more ranging over hundreds of years and including depictions of royalty, movie and music stars, politicians, and other people in a variety of media. There are 84 portraits with subjects including Dame Elizabeth Taylor, T.S. Eliot, Ed Sheeran, the Brontë sisters, William Shakespeare, Amy Winehouse, and both Queen Elizabeths. National Portrait Gallery. Open seven days. Runs until July 17. portrait.gov.au. Bruce Lee's kung fu classic Fist of Fury, from 1972, is the first feature film ever to be re-voiced in an Australian language. When Lee's incredible power propelled him from Hong Kong cinema to global stardom in the early 1970s, Western Australia's Noongar mob, just like audiences worldwide, took note, practised moves and found inspiration in Lee's examples of discipline, loyalty and the eternal fight against injustice. Thanks to an all-Noongar language voice cast, this undying classic film is now reshaped and adapted in a kwop new form. Join the National Film and Sound Archive for a screening of the film, and a Q&A with director Kylie Bracknell. This is part of the Canberra After Dark @Enlighten Festival. 6pm. nfsa.gov.au. The Australian singer-songwriter returns with his new single This is Magic, taken from his upcoming album Water and Dust. This Is Magic is the follow-up to Crighton's powerful Your Country (featuring William Barton and Julieanne Crighton) released earlier this year. Since the release of his 2016 critically acclaimed self-titled debut, Crighton has established himself as one of Australia's foremost contemporary songsmiths and performers. The Street Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm. thestreet.org.au. Multi-talented musician Montaigne - whose debut album Glorious Heights won her the best breakthrough artist award at the 2016 ARIA Awards - is in town. With each music release, the audience is introduced to another facet of Montaigne's kaleidoscopic musicality. New single Technicolour shines from the bones of Montaigne's songwriting right through to the production and booming delivery. Saturday, at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) at 8pm. theq.net.au. The search is on for Australia's funniest teens. For more than 25 years, Class Clowns has been inspiring, engaging and elevating teens aged 14-18. This Thursday is their big performance, with winners heading to the grand final during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Canberra Theatre Centre, Thursday at 5pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. One part preacher, one part stand-up, one part diva, and 100 per cent heart - Canadian folk artist Irish Mythen is a force to be reckoned with. Expect an evening of laughter, opinion, wit, innuendo, tall stories, roasted hecklers, and a live performance you won't soon forget. Smith's Alternative on Thursday, 7pm. smithsalternative.com. The Canberra Comedy Festival continues this week. This week sees Dane Simpson, the Koori Comedy Showcase, Anthony Tomic and Nick Schuller, Chris Marlton, Chris Ryan, Georgie Carroll, Lizzy Hoo, Tony Martin, Aaron Chen, Ronny Chieng and Luke Heggie take to the stage. Tuesday also sees two performances of the Canberra Comedy Festival Gala. For more information go to canberracomedyfestival.com.au. Selby and Friends return to the stage, back from the brink, after what seems like a long hiatus. This program, featuring Dene Olding, Clancy Newman and Kathryn Selby, celebrates composers who fought against the establishment and in doing so, forged a courageous way forward for those that followed. This concert introduces the great American composer, Amy Beach, who wrote a strong rebuttal to comments made by Dvok about women in music and who became a national symbol of women's creative power. Thursday, 7pm. Llewellyn Hall. selbyandfriends.com.au. One Woman. Four Men. She could be with any one of them. At 22, on a date on the Gold Coast. At 31, moving into an apartment in Albert Park. Or at 40, happily married with a nine-year-old son living in Campsie. Four very different worlds share an identical space; our homes. Steve Rodgers writes and former Canberran Blazey Best directs this exploration of violence against women. Original compositions by iOTA. Recommended for ages 16-plus. The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Thursday to March 26. theq.net.au. Drag Cabaret celebrates three years, with a night of burlesque, sparkling songs, pole pizzazz, and dazzling drag on show - a glittering feast for the senses, especially since we can now dance. Performers include performance art extraordinaire Miriam Slater, pole perfection Ali Bi, deadly drag queen Ashley Moona, burlesque babe Scarlett Love, singing drag diva Dolli with an "i", burlesque performer Jupiter Raine, and drag king and MC for the night, Guy Alias. Friday, 9.30pm. Smith's Alternative. smithsalternative.com.

