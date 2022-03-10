news, crime,

A Crace woman has been charged with high-range drink driving, at more than five times the legal limit, following a crash with a parked car. Police said they responded to a crash between a Hyundai IX35 and a parked Holden Cruze on Cocoparra Crescent in Crace about 8pm Tuesday. The 49-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody and taken to Gungahlin Police Station following a positive breath test. Soon after, the driver returned a breath test reading of 0.269, more than five times the legal limit. The woman's licence was immediately suspended. She will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date. READ ALSO: Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7053100 Information can be provided anonymously.

