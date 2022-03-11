Times Past: March 11, 1985

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Throwing a paper aeroplane is not an activity you might expect to win you a car. But on this day in 1985 it was, as the front page revealed the winner of The Canberra Times International Newspaper Aeroplane Championship, who was rewarded with a Holden sports sedan. Joe Carnovale of Queanbeyan had been suitably impressed when a colleague took home a car the previous year after winning the competition. Inspired, he entered the competition himself, and found out just how his colleague felt as he took out the first prize. In second place was 14-year-old Robert Keirven of Melba, who missed out by a narrow margin of around 90 centimetres. This was not necessarily a complete disappointment, as Robert was awarded a trip for two to Los Angeles flying Qantas. The flights were more useful to him than a car anyway, as he was not yet old enough to actually have a driver's licence. Joe was one of the most enthusiastic competitors there, arriving almost an hour before the competition. He showed up with a hefty supply of newspaper aeroplanes already folded, and continued to pump more out throughout the day. His enthusiasm served him well as he became the International Newspaper Aeroplane champion of the year. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13752553

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/11afc8a6-3404-4113-b19f-282e8929cfda.png/r55_201_460_430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg