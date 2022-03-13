Times Past: March 13, 1985

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

On this day in 1985, it was revealed while Canberrans drank more liquor than other state-capital residents. They were also fitter than them. Survey results had been released, showing in Canberrans between the ages of 25 and 64, 14 per cent of men and 11 per cent of women were classified as intermediate or high-risk drinkers, with the ACT average expenditure on liquor higher than any other state. The survey showed out of those questioned, 32 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women drank alcohol everyday. Despite having the highest liquor intake out of all the states, the ACT residents proved themselves to be excellent multi-taskers - being able to drink and maintain a high fitness level at the same time. The survey revealed the number of adults who were obese or overweight in the ACT was far less than the number of obese or overweight adults in other states. More than one in three men aged 25 to 64 said they regularly engaged in vigorous exercise. The figure was similar for women, whereas other state surveys found only one in 20 men and one in 50 women exercised vigorously enough to confer a training effect on their heart and lungs. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13752608

