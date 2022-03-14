news, latest-news,

Canberra Day is once again on the horizon, and with it comes a wide range of entertainment you might be interested in throughout the day. From taking in the sights and enjoying the city lit up in wonder, to music and spectacles to take your breath away, here are some of the things you can do on Monday to make the most of Canberra Day. Throughout the course of the day, Commonwealth Park will feature an ample amount of things that might pique your interest. With a large collection of vibrant and fun multicultural performances, including Maori, Latin American, and eastern European celebrations, activities for the whole family and an opportunity to see fellow Canberrans share what they have worked on in arts workshops around the city through Enlighten Festival, such as Canberra in Poem. Commonwealth Park is bound to have an abundance of entertainment to enjoy throughout the day. Non-ticketed event. 11am to 8pm. Of course, Monday will also feature some astonishing sights to see as Enlighten's Illuminations reach their final day of availability. Buildings such as Questacon, The National Gallery, The National Library and more will be taken over by projections that colour the city with vibrancy for the last time this Enlighten, so Monday might be the perfect time to see these exhibits. Whether you are interested in the National Library's spotlight on the city's performing arts history, or the National Gallery's exhibit on the concept of icons, there will surely be something that captures your attention. Projections turn on from 8pm. READ MORE: This year's Enlighten Festival has brought us an exciting new food precinct in the national triangle, where more than 25 local businesses have arrived to offer a wide range of delicacies you could enjoy, and provides you with live music to enjoy while you satisfy your tastebuds. Monday is the last day the Forage is available, so it would be the perfect time to check it out if you haven't already, and with performances from Taiwanese-Australian singer-songwriter Kim Yang at 5.30pm and a second an hour later, and Canberra artist Lucy Sugerman at 8pm on Monday night, it is sure to be a great opportunity to enjoy some great music and some amazing food. Non-ticketed event. 5pm to 11pm. If you were looking for some more options for a meal on Monday, it would be a great time to go and check out the Secret Gin Garden being presented by the Pialligo Estate and Canberra's own Underground Spirits. Held in one of the back gardens of Old Parliament House, and providing a gin board with three selections from Underground Spirits, along with a wide selection of other food and beverages to choose from, the luxurious private garden is the perfect place to kick back and spend time with the people who mean the most to you. Each day runs a session every 45 minutes, starting from 6.30pm, and you can find tickets through Ticketek.

