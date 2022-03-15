news, latest-news, aps news, public service news, Senate estimates, Katy Gallagher, PMC

Public servants at the Prime Minister's Department have received training encouraging "strategic" delays in answering questions at Senate estimates hearings. A newly released document reveals training for public servants tasked with preparing officials for hearings recommended taking questions on notice as a "tactic on the day" and a "trick of the trade". Labor senator and public service spokeswoman Katy Gallagher, who queried the training last year, said the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet was using public money to learn how to avoid being accountable. A former public service commissioner has also questioned the language used in the documents relating to questions on notice. The training presentation, prepared by SEC Newgate Australia in mid-2020, was for staff who would later prepare senior officials for parliamentary hearings. These included Senate estimates, which is one of the main forums for scrutiny of the government's actions and spending. Among slides in the "train the trainer" module is a "tricks of the trade" section recommending tactics including "use questions-on-notice strategically". Public servants frequently take questions on notice in Senate hearings when they don't immediately know the answer to a question or want to check facts before responding. However senators are also routinely frustrated by the delayed responses, which allow agencies to avoid directly answering questions in live hearings, and to shut down lines of questioning that could lead to answers embarrassing the government. The training presentation also advises public servants to "talk about the process", "use slow and deliberate language" and "use personalities and talent to your advantage". Another section tells officials to "research the players" by looking at their social media activity and local electorate issues. It identifies senators as "the players" including Liberal senators James Paterson, Matt O'Sullivan and Paul Scarr, Labor senator Tim Ayres, and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts noting their positions on parliamentary committees. The training slides advise officials to contact the Prime Minister's office before hearings. "The PMO is bombarded with questions so will have a strong understanding of the relevant issues," the presentation says. "Engage with the PMO so everyone is aligned." SEC Newgate gave the presentation to staff in the Prime Minister's Department media team, in a one-off session, in mid-2020. The training session focused on identifying likely lines of questioning from the Senate committee and preparing witnesses on public speaking under pressure, a PM&C spokesperson said. The PM&C staff then trained the senior officials internally, including with "mock estimates" hearings. Senator Gallagher, who requested a copy of the documents through a question on notice lodged during a Senate hearing in October, said the materials proved what she suspected. "The Prime Minister's Department is using taxpayers' money to learn how to avoid answering questions and being accountable to the Australian public," she said. READ MORE: The department paid SEC Newgate, a communications firm, $9500 to deliver the training. SEC Newgate provides services including advising on sensitive issues, managing clients' reputations, and advocacy campaigns. A company spokesperson said: "SEC Newgate provides training for organisations to help prepare their people to engage effectively with stakeholders at a range of external forums. "This includes preparation to ensure they can adequately respond to most likely areas of interest." PM&C's spokesperson said all subsequent Senate estimates preparation had been managed internally with existing resources. "Internal Senate estimates support does not refer to the Newgate training material," the spokesperson said. PM&C official Stephanie Foster in a hearing last year told Senator Gallagher the department's internal training did not include avoiding answering questions. Former public service commissioner Andrew Podger said that, for the most part, there was nothing directly wrong with the training document. "I would baulk, however, at the use of terms such as 'tactics on the day' and 'use questions on notice strategically'," he said. "There are more respectful ways to address the challenges of appearing before Senate committees." Professor Podger said training for officers appearing before Senate estimates was important. Many years ago, the Senate had called for training when it considered the performance of too many public servants inadequate. "But I am very surprised that PM&C sought assistance from a private company for its training, and also very surprised by the shallowness of the material the company provided," he said. Public servants had to consider the context of hearings, prepare for likely questions having regard to media reports, national auditor reports, and previous hearings, and take into account whether questions were from government, opposition or crossbench senators. "Also, consultation with the minister's office is important, not to explicitly discuss political tactics but to identify key issues, clarify obligations to provide accurate information and not to mislead," Professor Podger said. "Public servants should avoid placing their ministers under additional pressure unless that is unavoidable in meeting their responsibilities to the Parliament: where this seems likely, the minister's office should be forewarned." Training previously provided by the Australian Public Service Commission covered the history of parliamentary privilege, the corresponding powers of the Parliament to obtain information, and the role of Senate estimates in holding government to account, Professor Podger said. The training also involved presentations by the Clerks of the House and the Senate, and from senior public servants who gave examples of how to handle sensitive issues and how to prepare for Senate estimates, he said. "I do not see how a private company could possibly offer value-for-money compared to such internal training material from the professionals in the Australian Public Service and Parliamentary Service."

