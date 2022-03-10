sport, brumbies, Dan McKellar, ACT Brumbies, Brumbies v Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific, Should Australia drop a Super Rugby team

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has challenged Australian teams to prove New Zealand critics wrong, declaring: "I'm over talking about it but we've got to turn it around." The Brumbies will play their first away game of the season on Friday night when they meet the struggling Rebels in Melbourne. The Rebels' slumped to their third-straight defeat last weekend, prompting experts in New Zealand to call for one Australian team to be axed from the newly formed Super Rugby Pacific competition. The Brumbies are wary of copping Rebels backlash after the stinging criticism from former All Blacks, who called Australia to "change their depth or they gotta drop a team." The Brumbies have been the best performing Australian team of the past five years and appeared ready to challenge the Kiwi dominance before the COVID pandemic started two years ago. "It comes with the territory. We've got to have thick skins, wear it and turn it around through results and performances," McKellar said. "The key to that is getting to the back end of this season and being healthy. We know if we've got a full squad available, we've proven in the past we'll win over there. MORE BRUMBIES NEWS "We need to make sure we've got really good depth and options selection wise to give us a chance. I don't think Australian teams have ever had the depth of New Zealand teams and it will never be the case. "I'm over talking about it to be honest, but we have to turn it around by performing well across the board." The trans-Tasman crossover element of the new competition remains in the air after another COVID-forced cancellation in New Zealand this weekend. The Wellington Hurricanes clash against Moana Pasifika has been postponed after it was reported up to 20 Hurricanes players tested positive. It's the third time Moana has had a game postponed this year, with officials scrambling to find new timeslots for the rescheduled game. Super Rugby will host a "Super Round" in Melbourne at the end of April before the rejigged trans-Tasman elements of the tournament begins when New Zealand opens its border for isolation-free travel. The Brumbies have been put on COVID notice for their road trip to Melbourne, with the squad implementing measures to minimise exposure risks. Australian teams have so far avoided large-scale outbreaks within squads or the postponement of games, but the NRL is already grappling with the issue in the opening round. The Brumbies players ate together at the team hotel on Thursday night - something that was introduced for away games three years ago. "It's always in the back of our mind," said Brumbies captain Allan Ala'alatoa said. "We're not in a bubble, but we have to have the smarts about us with the choices we make. "We're not eating at side restaurants, probably limiting seeing family as often as normal and things like that. "We harp on in meetings to try to control the environment. You can't control everything ... it's about being able to adapt and understanding this is our reality now. It is possible to get hit by cases, but we just have to be smart." SUPER RUGBY ROUND 4 Friday: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne, 7.45pm. Brumbies: Scott Sio, Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Ala'alatoa, 4. Tom Hooper, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Jesse Mogg, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rod Iona, 23. Chris Feauai-Sautia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/aef3302e-2290-44cf-9a3c-1742bbe99c51.jpg/r10_0_4014_2262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg