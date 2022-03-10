news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court

A man is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday charged with attempted murder and intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Kingston last Saturday. ACT Policing said detectives extradited the man, 25, from NSW, after his arrest on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared before court in Nowra on Thursday, when an extradition request was granted. He is expected to appear in the ACT court on Friday to face those two charges and police said bail would be opposed. The investigation into the stabbing is continuing. Anyone with information that could assist police, including video footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ACT on 1800 333 000 and quote reference 7050488. Information can be provided anonymously.

