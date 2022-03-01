With NDIS funding Darryl has left aged care to restart his life. At 58, he's moved from residential aged care to Supported Independent Living (SIL) and he couldn't be happier. Now he's out and about shopping; at the gym; out fishing on his boat; socialising with the neighbours and cooking up his catches on his new barbecue and inviting everyone over. Sister, Phyllis said since Darryl's move his speech and mobility have improved; he's no longer depressed and unmotivated and the family are stunned at his rapid turnaround. "All it took was for an aged care nurse to tell my mum about National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding," she said. "Then she got us on to Darryl's NDIS Case Manager, Anne, who just went bang, bang, bang, and got the ball rolling." While Darryl's move didn't happen immediately, Phyllis said it was well worth the wait to see her brother back, enjoying all his former hobbies after five separate mini strokes, starting from age 52, played havoc on his speech, mobility and mental health. "Initially, when Darryl was in aged care, he had a bit of physio to keep him moving; he did mix, play cards, and other games during the week, but as time went on he did less and less. We could see he was becoming quite depressed and unmotivated," she said. "We could see he was giving up, but now he's able to do what he wants, instead of having to follow the same daily routine. He knew, and we knew, he was just too young for that. "Now our family can't believe the difference in Darryl, from how he was, to how he is now, and what he's been able to achieve since the move. It's just incredible," she said. Living in a residential house with three large bedrooms, all with ensuites, Phyllis said Darryl's SIL has all the regular home comforts, the only difference is it has been designed to be more accessible for people with disability and a carer is available 24/7 to assist with any additional support Darryl needs. "His carers ensure he's dressed, clean and shaven; he eats well, and gets regular exercise to improve his mobility. Phyllis said her family is "extremely grateful to everyone who has supported Darryl to make this move".

