Canberrans know Karen Middleton well as a respected press gallery journalist of more than 30 years. Perhaps less so as a singer - a soprano - who is joining the ever-popular Shortis and Simpson in their next show, Under the Influence. Don't let the wine fool you, the "under the influence" is more about the musical influences of their guest Middleton, who said it felt like being part of the musical version of This is Your Life. "They came to me in the middle of COVID and said, 'We've got this idea.' And I was like, 'Oh, really? Are you sure? I might be terrible," Karen said, with a laugh. "But they are quite incredible, weaving stories into a show and being able to pick the right music." Middleton is no stranger to entertaining crowds. She has sung at friends' weddings and been a proud member of the House Howlers, a group of press gallery journalists who have come up with political ditties performed each year at the Midwinter Ball at Parliament House [and are returning for appearances at this year's National Folk Festival]. "I've loved music forever, but I've always been an enthusiastic amateur," Karen said. In Under the Influence, John Shortis and Moya Simpson lead her through the singles, albums, singers, shows and seminal moments that have informed her political and musical endeavours; from hymns to musicals; Bay City Rollers to ABBA; Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu to Fred Smith. "It's actually turned out to be super-fun," she said. "It's a mixture if light and comic and then some more reflective stuff, touching on me going to Afghanistan and being involved in refugee issues. "I mean full credit to them, they are amazing at coming up with a concept and executing it. They've been guiding me and I'm the Nervous Nelly novelty act." Karen moved to Canberra when she finished primary school. She went to Belconnen High and Hawker College, studied at the Canberra College of Advanced Education (before it became the University of Canberra) and started her career as a copy kid at The Canberra Times. She was full-time in the press gallery by 1989. Squeezing in a musical will be just one of her preoccupations in 2022 with an election looming. "Let's face it, it's going to be a political year," she said.

