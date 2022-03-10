Exciting times ahead for Handmade Canberra Markets

news, latest-news, handmade canberra markets

Some exciting times are ahead for the Handmade Canberra Markets. The online version returns on Saturday, April 2, with shopping from 9am to 9pm at handmadecanberra.com.au You can check out what's going to be available now and start planning your shopping list, including for Easter and Mother's Day. There will be everything from food to jewellery to garden items. Then the in-person handmade markets return to Exhibition Park in Canberra on April 29, 30 and May 1, after an absence of more than two years due to COVID.

