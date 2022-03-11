news, latest-news,

The ACT government has identified a new home for Canberra's lost and surrendered pets following an election promise in 2020 for a purpose-built facility. The proposed site for the RSPCA-run facility is located in Pialligo near Canberra Airport. City Services Minister Chris Steel said identifying the site was an important step forward. "At the election we committed to building a new home for the RSPCA in Canberra, agreeing a preferred site is an important step towards delivering on that promise," he said. "Confirming the site for this new facility will mean we can move forward with planning and designing a fantastic home for the RSPCA ACT." RSPCA ACT has been at its current facility in Weston since 1966 with infrastructure more than 50 years old. The new building will enable animals to enjoy better and larger facilities purpose-built for their care. The preferred site is a part of Block 2 Section 14 Pialligo - located on the corner of Fairbairn Avenue and Addison Road and bounded by the Australian Defence Force Academy and Royal Military College Duntroon to the west, and Majura Parkway and Canberra Airport to the east. The site is located on the route 54 bus service from the City - through to Majura Park. RSPCA ACT chief executive Michelle Robertson said the charity was "incredibly excited about the new site for a future RSPCA as we expand our organisation to look after more animals and strengthen our education programs about responsible pet ownership". "Canberrans love the RSPCA and we are looking forward to the opportunities and challenges associated with expanding our operations and providing better homes for animals in our care." In a press release, the ACT government said due diligence had been undertaken on the site including a range of preliminary heritage, environmental and planning studies as well as discussions with nearby stakeholders about the site. The location is zoned as Broadacre which allows for animal care facilities, like the RSPCA ACT. The RSPCA's new home will include enclosed dog kennels and cattery facilities, as well as better adoption facilities to increase opportunities for abandoned animals to find their forever home. It will also provide more spaces for volunteer and community involvement in animal welfare activities. READ ALSO: In addition to delivering a new home for the growing number of animals, the project will also provide construction jobs. "Whilst I know many people will be sad to see the RSPCA leave it's current site in Weston, this new site will provide a long term future for the RSPCA ACT. It reflects our community's shared values that wild and domestic animals deserve great quality care," Mr Steel said.

