Submissions for an inquiry into the ACT government's handling of a supercell thunderstorm, which left some Belconnen residents without power for almost a week, opened on Friday. The storm hit the territory in early January causing significant blackouts in West Belconnen which lasted up to six days. Residents will be able to have their say until April 22 after the Health and Community Wellbeing Committee resolved to conduct an inquiry on Thursday. The terms of reference include: recovery, communication strategies, service delivery, costs from storm damage, and lessons learned. During the deluge, Canberrans reported trees falling on homes, damaged power lines, localised flooding and water damage. More than 850 requests for assistance were lodged with the ACT Emergency Services Agency following the storm and crews attended more than 1000 emergency incidents. Committee chair Johnathan Davis welcomed the inquiry to help Canberrans and the government better prepare for storms and noted the resulting "significant costs on the community". "Storms regularly occur in Canberra and they are becoming more frequent due to inaction on climate change," he said. READ ALSO: Submissions can be emailed to LACommitteeHCW@parliament.act.gov.au. A report will be prepared by September 1.

