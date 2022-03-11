news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court, Police

A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Kingston last Saturday is set to contest two charges after making his first court appearance on Friday. Hayden Ashley Ryan Todkill, 25, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court, where his lawyer entered not guilty pleas to attempted murder and to intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. Prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea said police have asked for a 10-week adjournment, saying the brief of evidence would be "quite large" due to the number of witnesses and footage. Recently appointed Magistrate Jane Campbell suggested they compromise and do eight weeks instead. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS No bail application was made and defence lawyer Jacob Robertson said he had no issues with that time frame, meaning the matter returns to court on May 6. He said he had spoken with the prosecution and AFP about receiving "copies of the CCTV relatively quickly" and he expected to receive that separate to the brief of evidence. Ms Campbell scheduled for the case to return to court for a pre-hearing mention in May. She also noted the prosecution should provide the footage before the brief of evidence. ACT Policing on Thursday said detectives had extradited Mr Todkill, 25, from NSW after his arrest on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared before a court in Nowra on Thursday when an extradition request was granted. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/bb1b0e14-a67d-48fd-ac41-d5f2c49171bf.jpg/r10_255_4245_2648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg