Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon has asked people to keep giving to the HandsUp4CBR appeal right into Canberra Day on Monday. The HandsUp4CBR appeal officially took place over two days this week, with more than $520,000 raised for more than 75 charities. Hands Across Canberra sincerely thanked everyone who had donated so far. A goal had been set of raising $1 million and Mr Gordon was still hopeful of reaching that target. "We would love to give our charities an even bigger hand. For those still considering donating, remember matching dollars are available until Canberra Day," he said. Mr Gordon said it was overwhelmed by the number of charities that wanted to be involved in the appeal this year. "I wish I could say we were surprised by this, but sadly we were not," he said. "At Hands Across Canberra, we hold a unique position within the community sector. We speak daily with different charities and organisations and we know that each are doing their best to serve those in need but demand is only growing. The effect of the pandemic is felt most by those in need. "The reality of Canberra is that we have a large number of those in dire need. Statistically, our community has fared well through the turmoil of recent years, however sadly this is not the case for many in our community who are really struggling. "From issues of poverty, domestic violence, homelessness and mental health, we are continuing to see significant increases in requests for help and charities struggling to keep up due to resourcing." Mr Gordon said Canberrans were the most generous individuals in Australia; each person in Canberra donates roughly $700 to charity every year. "We are not here to say that one cause needs your support more than another, but we are hoping that Canberrans will see the [appeal] as a reason to give where they live," he said. There are many charities that would benefit from a donation this weekend: You can make a donation at giving.handsacrosscanberra.org.au/canberra-giving-day-2022

