The ACT Miniature Enthusiasts' 2022 Miniature and Dollhouse Show is on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. All the displays are at the Weston Creek Community Centre in Whitney Place, off Parkinson Street, in Weston. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children aged five to 12. Entry is free for children under five. This year's theme is "Saturday@The Movies". Show profits will be donated to Marymead's Urban Land Community Harvest. The show is a much-loved part of the Canberra calendar. It was put on hold for two years due to COVID, with members excited to be back this weekend. Club member and former president Monica Scheer said she was sure everyone would "have a ball". "It's a lovely day of catching up and enjoying each other's company; seeing what's new in the mini world and what everyone has been working on," she said.

