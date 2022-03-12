Emerald is the current jewel in the crown | Trending

life-style, Trending, shopping, deals, discounts, coupons, emerald trend

While this stunning shade comes to the fore this week thanks to St Patrick's Day, going green never really goes out of style Believer shirt dress, $479. Made using certified organic cotton, the attention to detail works perfectly with this fabric. gingerandsmart.com Kira earrings, $39.95. A classy replica of jewellery from a classic bygone era. zafino.com.au Bnikki handbag, $129.95. Something about green handbags always garners compliments. stevemadden.com.au Cayman sideboard, $2150. A striking piece with gold trim and soft close doors. ricefurniture.com.au Emerald crystal candle, $69. Crystal infused and nested in a creamy vegan-friendly, soy and coconut wax blend. cleanseandco.com.au Printed organic cotton poplin shirt, $159.95. A relaxed style that'll look just as smart with the sleeves rolled up or down. scotch-soda.com.au Guess sunglasses, $270. The removable scarf chain means they even look fabulous when they're draped around your neck. justsunnies.com.au House & Home Arabella tufted cushion, $19. When one tassel is not nearly enough. bigw.com.au Personalised water bottle, $37.90. Add your name or keep it plain; either way it's durable and keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. beysis.com Avarua coffee mug, $79.95. Pops of green work beautifully with other nature-inspired hues. villeroy-boch.com.au Tailored shorts, $299. A smart option for work or play. leolinofficial.com.au PRXs retro watch, $550. Captures the essence and exact dimensions of the 1978 original on which this design is based, and also the trend for unisex watches. tissotwatches.com/en-au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/eb5f1fdf-ad93-4b0b-9dfa-eec715eaf53f.jpg/r0_253_2969_1930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg