Spend this weekend helping create a community artwork for National Folk Festival

Free workshops are starting this weekend at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre to make a large-scale community artwork for installation at the National Folk Festival next month. Visual artist Emma Rani Hodges is creating the work, but wants help from people across the community, of all ages and backgrounds. "The creation of this artwork invites people who perhaps have felt isolated over the past two years to come and reconnect with the community," she said. The first workshops are on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre. People can stay for an hour or the day working on the evolving piece. There will also be workshops the same time next weekend, March 19 and 20. People are encouraged to register online but you can just drop in. You can register here The artwork will be on display at the National Folk Festival from April 14 to 18.

