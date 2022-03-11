Pilot seriously injured in Snowy Mountains helicopter crash, rescue still underway

news, latest-news,

The pilot of a helicopter forced to make an emergency heavy landing in the Snowy Mountains has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition, after steep terrain forced passengers to be winched from the site. The contracted helicopter made the emergency landing at 11.30am on Friday after experiencing difficulty north of Lake Crackenback near Guthega Road, within the Kosciuszko National Park. The four male passengers were not seriously injured. NSW Fire & Rescue personnel are continuing their vertical rescue of the passengers from the crash site, with two understood to still be on the ground as at 3pm. Firefighters also worked to prevent 150 litres of fuel from entering a nearby waterway. Police said inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers attached to Monaro Police District, NSW Ambulance, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service crews responded. Five ambulance road crews and two rescue helicopters with specialist medical crews on board were called to the scene. Four NSW RFS members also responded alongside, while two personnel from ACT emergency services attended the scene just before 1pm in the Toll helicopter. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/0e008801-1484-464d-b6fd-a64d9b667a9e.jpg/r157_0_2753_1467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg