Police will focus on safety across the territory for the Canberra Day long weekend and have asked people to consider their actions and to make good choices before, during and after a night out. As we enter the Canberra Day long weekend, and venues get back to capacity, officers will patrol licensed premises across the ACT. Police will target alcohol and drug-related incidents and anti-social behaviour. Sergeant Max Mokrij said the team would work closely with staff and patrons to identify any problem areas. "The team targets anti-social or violent behaviour that places the safety and security of others at risk, in an effort to provide a safe environment for patrons and staff. Everyone deserves to have a safe night out," he said. "It is also important individuals recognise the need to take personal responsibility for their own behaviour, know when you have had enough to drink, and when to end the night and head home. "Drink responsibly, look after your friends, and get home safely." ACT Policing advised over the coming months Canberrans would see material on social media promoting safe attitudes and behaviours. This includes not driving intoxicated, looking out for your mates, walking away from confrontations and not taking drugs where you don't know what dangerous materials they are made from. READ ALSO: The police advised the following tips and tricks to remain safe:

