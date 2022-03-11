ACT Policing to patrol venues for Canberra Day long weekend
Police will focus on safety across the territory for the Canberra Day long weekend and have asked people to consider their actions and to make good choices before, during and after a night out.
As we enter the Canberra Day long weekend, and venues get back to capacity, officers will patrol licensed premises across the ACT. Police will target alcohol and drug-related incidents and anti-social behaviour.
Sergeant Max Mokrij said the team would work closely with staff and patrons to identify any problem areas.
"The team targets anti-social or violent behaviour that places the safety and security of others at risk, in an effort to provide a safe environment for patrons and staff. Everyone deserves to have a safe night out," he said.
"It is also important individuals recognise the need to take personal responsibility for their own behaviour, know when you have had enough to drink, and when to end the night and head home.
"Drink responsibly, look after your friends, and get home safely."
ACT Policing advised over the coming months Canberrans would see material on social media promoting safe attitudes and behaviours.
This includes not driving intoxicated, looking out for your mates, walking away from confrontations and not taking drugs where you don't know what dangerous materials they are made from.
The police advised the following tips and tricks to remain safe:
- Think beyond tonight: one drug, alcohol or violence-related conviction can have a serious effect on your future.
- If you are directed to leave a venue by security or police, you must leave the venue, and not respond with aggression.
- Think about what you might be taking. Most illicit drugs are made in backyard labs with a range of harmful chemicals. Don't end up in hospital because you've taken illicit drugs cut with cheap chemicals.
- Keep an eye out for your mates and ensure you practice safety first behaviours such as going out with a fully charged phone and keeping a debit card on you.
- If you are heading home, tell your friends and have them wait with you until your transport arrives.
- And remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility, don't drive under the influence and stay attentive behind the wheel.
